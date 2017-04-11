DNR Partners with St. Mary's Co. and U.S. Navy on Waterfront Property

ANNAPOLIS (April 11, 2017)—The Md. Board of Public Works unanimously approved the acquisition of 163 acres in St. Mary's County to provide for the development of both active and passive recreational opportunities, and critically-important water access to the Patuxent River.



The property, known as the Snow Hill Farm, will be owned and managed by St. Mary's County.



"This partnership among local, state and national entities translates to an extraordinary opportunity to help develop a new waterfront park in Southern Maryland," Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. "The property will provide expansive and extensive shoreline and beach areas, a protected cove, a motorized boat launch and plenty of open space for more passive recreational pursuits. It will be ideal for canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, picnicking and more."



The Program Open Space acquisition was leveraged with funding from the Department of Natural Resources, St. Mary's County and the U.S. Navy. The $1.5 million acquisition is being shared among the partners with the Navy contributing $383,553 through the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program in exchange for a conservation easement on the property.



Program Open Space is a nationally-recognized program that symbolizes Maryland's long term commitment to conserving the state's natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for citizens and visitors alike. Since 1969, the program has provided funding for acquisition of 378,731 acres for open space.