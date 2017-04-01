Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 1, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of 17 Lot 8 full-rate production P-8A aircraft for the Navy (11), foreign military sales (2), and cooperative agreement partners (4); and long lead parts associated with the manufacture of 10 Lot 9 P-8A aircraft for the Navy (7) and the foreign military sales partners (3). In addition, this modification also provides for Lot 8 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, class I change assessment, obsolescence monitoring, and integrated baseline/program management reviews. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (80 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.8 percent); outside the U.S. (1.7 percent); North Amityville, New York (1.1 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.9 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (0.6 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (9.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); cooperative agreement; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $1,748,799,516 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($1,447,499,092; 65.9 percent); cooperative agreement partners ($476,809,236; 21.7 percent); and foreign military sales partners ($272,330,424; 12.4 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00012 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to provide technical and logistics services, training, maintenance and repair services, and supply chain management in support of F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter for a non-Department of Defense participant. Work will be performed outside the U.S. (80 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Non-Department of Defense funding in the amount of $95,773,177 is being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-11-D-0002) to extend the ordering period and exercise Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of the transmitting set, countermeasures AN/PLT-4 to support explosive ordnance disposal personnel. The AN/PLT-4 is a man-portable system in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00174-16-D-0003) for manufacturing of launchers and/or sub-components to support Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force operations (training and in theatre). Work will be performed in Arnold, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by November 2017. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 ammunition (Air Force); and fiscal 2017 procurement of ammo Navy and Marine Corps (Navy) funding in the amount of $230,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The", is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order 0511 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for APR-39D(V)2 software changes, hardware changes, repairs, and production transition support, including repair and retrofit of test assets, end items, and supportability and training products. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,651,430 are being obligated at time of award, $932,121 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfirm-fixed-price delivery order (0132) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares to include F-35 common spares; F-35A, F-35B and F-35C unique spares, and aloft spares packages/deployment spares packages and reprogramming lab spares required to support the air vehicle delivery schedule for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps) funds; non-DoD participant; and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $580,798,359 will be obligated at time of award, $63,290,612 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Air Force ($190,222,900; 32.7 percent); Navy ($28,465,807; 4.9 percent); Marine Corps ($117,959,015; 20.3 percent); non-DoD participants ($208,819,069; 35.9 percent); and foreign military sales ($36,331,568; 14.3 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00024 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0092) for procurement of 317 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for the Navy (107) and Air Force (210). In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 199 Block II captive air training missiles for the Navy (24), Air Force (77), and the governments of Australia (48), Indonesia (20), the Netherlands (20), Romania (6), and Poland (4); 15 special air training missiles for the government of Australia (10) and Taiwan (5); 160 all up round containers for the Navy (43), Air Force (81), and the governments of Australia (15), the Netherlands (10), Indonesia (6), Romania (2), Taiwan (2) and Poland (1); seven spare advanced optical target detectors for the Navy (1), Air Force (2), the governments of Australia (2), Indonesia (1), and Poland (1); 11 spare guidance units (live battery) for the Navy (2), Air Force (4), and the governments of Romania (3), and Indonesia (2); 22 spare captive air training missile guidance units for the Navy (2), Air Force (6) and the governments of Australia (10), Indonesia (2), and Romania (2); 23 guidance unit containers for the Air Force (10) and the governments of Australia (6), Romania (5), and Indonesia (2); four spare advanced optical target detector containers for the governments of Australia (2), Indonesia (1), and Poland (1); 1 spare block 1 propulsion steering section and one spare block II propulsion steering section for the Air Force; and spares for the Navy (1), and Air Force (1), and 19 lots of spares for the government of Australia (2), Turkey (2), Denmark (1), Finland (1), Israel (1), Belgium (1), Netherlands (1), Singapore (1), Poland (1), Switzerland (1), Japan (1), Norway (1), Morocco (1), Romania (1), Korea (1), Saudi Arabia (1) and Taiwan (1). Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (43.74 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10.08 percent); Valencia, California (6.10 percent); Ontario Canada, Midland (5.54 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (5.49 percent); Vancouver, Washington (5.07 percent); Goleta, California (2.86 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (2.05 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (1.88 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (1.61 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.22 percent); San Jose, California (1.48 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1.31 percent); Maniago, Italy (1.21 percent); Chatsworth, California (1.11 percent); San Diego, California (1.04 percent); Montgomery, Alabama (0.60 percent); Orlando, Florida (0.55 percent); Valencia, California (0.53 percent); Newbury Park, California (0.50 percent); El Segundo, California (0.50 percent); Claremont, California (0.43 percent); Joplin, Missouri (0.39 percent); Lombard, Illinois (0.28 percent); El Cajon, California (0.15 percent), and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (4.28 percent). Work is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $199,757,307 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($51,002,164; 25.53 percent); Air Force ($111,363,228; 55.75 percent); and the governments of Australia ($17,425,125; 8.72 percent); Indonesia ($5,270,098; 2.64 percent); Netherlands ($4,909,466; 2.46 percent); Taiwan ($3,021,918; 1.51 percent); Romania ($2,152,062; 1.08 percent); Poland ($1,346,780; 0.67 percent); Saudi Arabia ($1,055,006; 0.53 percent); Belgium ($507,717; 0.25 percent); Turkey ($454,789; 0.23 percent); Switzerland ($409,199; 0.20 percent); Korea ($310,109; 0.16 percent); Norway ($322,709; 0.16 percent); Morocco ($72,208; 0.04 percent); Japan ($58,436; 0.03 percent); Denmark ($15,427; 0.01 percent); Finland ($48,373; 0.01 percent); Isreal ($2,178; 0.01 percent); and Singapore ($10,315; 0.01 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification 02 to firm-fixed-price task order 0006 previously issued under basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification provides for integrated logistics support and sustaining engineering services in support of F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and the governments of Australia, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Switzerland, Canada, and Spain. Services to be provided include engineering, provisioning, information systems, technical data updates, support equipment engineering, training and software integration support. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (76 percent); El Segundo, California (15 percent); Bethpage, New York (5 percent); and San Diego, California (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $37,210,218 will be obligated at time of award, $25,776,564 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($35,221,923; 85 percent); and the governments of Australia ($3,445,123; 8.4 percent); Finland ($467,429; 1.1 percent); Kuwait ($467,429; 1.1 percent); Malaysia ($467,429; 1.1 percent); Switzerland ($467,428; 1.1 percent); Canada ($455,744; 1.1 percent); and Spain ($455,743; 1.1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor order 0027 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for the development and delivery of logistics products, intermediate level repair, and integrated logistics support management in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (89 percent); and St. Augustine, Florida (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,067,747 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.