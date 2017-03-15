Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Terry Windsor, 25, of Faulkner; Tirrell Simms, 27, of Pomfrey; Freddie Commodore, 52, of Port Republic; and Chelsea Hoofnagle, 30, of Lusby. (Booking photos)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

David Dziergowski, Jr., 25, of Lusby; Salvatore Gallodoro, 38, of Prince Frederick; and Jennifer Woomer, 34, Chesapeake Beach. (Booking photos)

(March 15, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of March 6 through March 12, deputies responded to 1,420 calls for service throughout the community.CDS VIOLATION #17-12357: On March 8, at approximately 9:00pm, Deputy J. Denton conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he observed being driven with a tail light out near the intersection of S. Solomons Island Road/St. Island Road. Dfc. Moran and his K-9 partner arrived on the scene as he made contact with the driver and the other occupants of the vehicle. The rear passenger,, refused to cooperate and kept his hand clenched. Deputy Denton opened Windsor's hand and observed a blue pill (Oxycodone) and an oval capsule (Alprazolam). The driver was issued a warning for the traffic violation and released on the scene. Windsor was arrested for CDS Possession of a Synthetic narcotic (Oxycodone) and for CDS Possession of a Dangerous nonnarcotic drug (Alprazolam).CDS VIOLATION #17-12113: On March 7, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy K. Williamson received an alert that a passing vehicle was being driven with a suspended registration. He stopped the vehicle at the Rt. 2/4 Liquor store and made contact with the driver,, to inform him that he had a broken (rear) brake light globe and for the driving violation. While he obtained names of all the occupants, Trooper McCombs and his K9 partner, Plank, conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. Deputy Williamson discovered 82 loose pills in the console (Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone). Simms was placed under arrest for CDS: Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic, Driving on a Suspended License, Driving with a Suspended Registration and received a warning for the broken brake light globe. As he was searched inside the Detention Center, C/O Lanier discovered a piece of folded paper with Marijuana residue. Simms received additional charges of Possession/Receive Contraband while confined (Marijuana) and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.CDS VIOLATION #17-12066: On March 7, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy M. Trigg stopped a vehicle at the intersection of German Chapel Road/S. Solomon's Island Road. The occupants were searched and the front passenger,, was found to have two recently filled prescription bottles on his person which were almost empty. He was arrested for two counts of CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute (Oxycontin, Alprazolam) and Possession of Paraphernalia (bottles).CDS VIOLATION #17-11951: On March 6, Deputy G. Gott observed a vehicle travelling slowly and come to a complete stop in the middle of the road, blocking passage. He conducted a traffic stop at Barreda Boulevard/Dogwood Drive, making contact with the driver,. While speaking with Hoofnagle he observed a prescription bag on the passenger side seat containing buprenorphine packets, displaying two different serial numbers. Hoofnagle was placed under arrest for possession of Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and CDS Possession of Dangerous Nonnarcotic drugs (Alprazolam and Adderall). She was transported to the Detention Center and was also issued a warning for the traffic violation.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-11779: On March 6, at approximately 7:30am, Deputy T. Mohler observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit and was able to initiate at traffic stop near Solomon's Island Road/Ball Road, in Saint Leonard. Upon contacting the driver,, he immediately detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and its' contents revealed a glass smoking device, a green colored rubber container containing THC (Dab), a metal rod with concentrated THC wax and an unopened Suboxone strip. Dziergowski was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone), CDS Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic Drug (THC Wax) and Possession of Paraphernalia (glass pipe).DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-12608: On March 10, Deputy R. Shrawder was dispatched to Armory Road Self Storage, in Prince Frederick, for the report of property damage. Upon arrival he spoke with the suspect on the scene,, who admitted he couldn't get into his storage unit so he broke the door to gain entry. He was arrested for Destruction of Property Less than $1000.00 and transported to the Detention Center. He also received an eviction notice to remove all of his items from the storage facility.DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-11965: On March 6, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Senora Lane, in Lusby, for a report of damaged property. The victim explained they parked their car around 5:00pm and around 10:30pm that evening received an email from On-Star notifying them that two of their tires were low on air. After thoroughly inspecting the tires, they realized the tires were intentionally slashed. There are no suspects at this time.DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-11827: On March 6, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Stafford Road, in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. When he arrived the complainant advised that sometime between 10:15am and 10:50 that day, someone intentionally scratched the rear passenger side door of their vehicle. There are no known suspects at this time.THEFT CASE #17-12918: On March 11, Deputy C. Idol responded to 5th Street, in North Beach, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim advised he was moving items from his vehicle into his residence and had stepped away briefly; upon returning, discovered a black Taurus 99AF 9mm gun (with brown grip and in a black holster/case) was missing.THEFT CASE #17-12632: On March 10, Deputy S. Trotter assisted a victim who arrived at the Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The victim explained they had parked their vehicle at the Calvert Memorial Hospital on March 2nd and discovered their handicap placard was stolen. She was provided a case number and advised to contact the MVA to get a placard replacement.THEFT CASE #17-12428: On March 9, Deputy C. Johnson responded to the CVS Pharmacy, in Dunkirk, for the report of a shoplifting. The manager stated a light skin black male entered the store with a flat/empty duffle bag. Upon leaving, he did not stop to check out at the register, but rather left the store with the same bag appearing to be full and bulky. The manager checked the area where the shoplifter was last seen in the store and discovered sixteen bottles of body wash missing from the shelf.THEFT CASE #17-12294: On March 8, Deputy R. Spalding was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Walmart store for a check welfare call. A complainant had called to advise they had observed a white female "huffing" from a can near the south entrance to the store. Upon arrival Deputy Spalding observed a female, matching the description, (repeatedly) huffing from a can and appeared to be [getting] sick. He approached her to render aide and noticed her speech slurred and her movements slow and lethargic. At that time a lost prevention officer informed Deputy Spalding that a store video shows, stealing the industrial strength Duster cans, she was using, from their store shelves. She was transported to the Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Inhale Harmful Substance and Theft Less Than $1,000.00.THEFT CASE #17-11905: On March 6, Deputy G. Gott responded to Appeal Lane, in Lusby, for the report of a mail theft. The victim explained her neighbor had called her on March 4th, around 1:00pm, to let her know she had a package delivered because she was away from home. Her neighbor called back on March 5th at 2:15pm and advised her that the package was no longer outside her door.THEFT CASE #17-11849: On March 6, Deputy C. Sloane was dispatched to Lilac Circle, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised they had two (2) tarps covering stacks of wood in their yard—a 20x20 blur tarp and a 10x10 brown tarp. Sometime between Saturday March 5th around 7:00pm and March 6th, someone stole both of the tarps.