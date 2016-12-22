Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 22, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0019) to provide MissionCare maintenance support for the V-22 AE1107C engines for the Marine Corps and Air Force. MissionCare is a performance-based logistics concept that includes an engine hourly charge based on hours flown; program management, which covers integrated logistics support, including support equipment requirements data, supportability analysis data and updates, configuration management tracking, formal training, supply management, and contract/business administration; site support, which covers informal technical training, maintenance technical advice, engineering support, and engine repair. Work will be performed in Oakland, California (80 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide contractor maintenance and support services in support of F/A-18 C/D aircraft for the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Kuwait, and is expected to be complete by January 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $20,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0044)., was awardedfor modification P00030 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-11-C-0045) to exercise an option for the procurement of three F/A-18 F414-GE-400 engines and containers for the government of Australia under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2017. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $11,411,079 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on Dec. 16, 2016), is being awarded anot-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 51 full rate production Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems, components, and spares for the governments of Egypt (20); Korea (19); and Brazil (12). In addition, this contract provides for components and spares for the Navy; and the governments of Japan, Australia, Thailand, India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Taiwan. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (71 percent); McKinney, Texas (9 percent); Burnley, United Kingdom (6 percent); Toledo, Ohio (2 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Elkton, Maryland (2 percent); Grove, Oklahoma (1 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Kirkwood, Missouri (1 percent); Galena, Kansas (1 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $99,616,492 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($393,083; 0.19 percent); and the governments of Egypt ($93,102,086; 44.86 percent); Korea ($81,767,119; 39.40 percent); Brazil ($26,523,402; 12.78 percent); Japan ($2,683,621; 1.28 percent); Australia ($1,484,396; 0.72 percent); Thailand ($846,769; 0.41 percent); India ($590,172; 0.28 percent); United Arab Emirates ($73,851; 0.04 percent); Oman ($44,311; 0.02 percent); Kuwait ($14,770; 0.01 percent); and Taiwan ($11,188; 0.01 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0006)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for E-6B Mercury Multi-Role Tactical Common Data Link (MR-TCDL) validation and verification efforts, to include A and B kits, initial spares, spares and installation of the MR-TCDL into one Mission Avionics Systems Trainer. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (50 percent); Greenville, Texas (30 percent); San Diego, California (18 percent); and Stowe, Massachusetts (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,892,649 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0009)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of one King Air 350C Cargo Slick aircraft modified to a C-12W for the Navy. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,678,198 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0004)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0108) for the procurement of 50 Distributed Targeting System B-kits for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft and 20 operational bulk data cartridges. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed in October 2018. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,797,930 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification to exercise an option to a delivery order 0054 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-11-G-0003) for logistics management support, technical material for maintenance planning, design interface, supply/material support; support of support equipment/technical data, distribution and inventory management/packaging; handling storage and transportation; logistics management information; supportability analysis and technical manuals in support of the H-1 upgrade effort. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,745,781 are being obligated at time of award, $1,804,929 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order 0004 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0001) for the manufacture and test of assemblies of the AN/AAR-47 (V) Missile Warning Set for the Navy, and governments of Pakistan, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia and India. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (60 percent); Austin, Texas (20 percent); Clearwater, Florida (9 percent); Loveland, Colorado (3 percent);Westford, Massachusetts (1 percent), and other various locations within the U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); foreign military sales; and working capital (Defense) funds in the amount of $9,416,227 will be obligated at time of award, $123,618 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award combines purchases for the Navy ($556,283; 5.91percent); and the governments Pakistan ($3,432,350; 36.45 percent), Japan ($2,634,698; 27.98 percent), Saudi Arabia ($2,474,279; 26.28 percent), Australia ($292,251; 3.10 percent) and India ($26,366; 0.28 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.